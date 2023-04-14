Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a PE ratio of 923.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

