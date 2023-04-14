Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $21.49 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

