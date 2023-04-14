Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.01

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.01 and traded as high as $21.18. Sapiens International shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 82,632 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 659,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 96,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.