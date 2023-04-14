SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SBFG stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

