Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $139.96

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €139.96 ($152.13) and traded as high as €146.66 ($159.41). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €146.46 ($159.20), with a volume of 862,571 shares changing hands.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($156.52) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

