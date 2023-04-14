Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Up 820.0% in March

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $63.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $63.89.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
