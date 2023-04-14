Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.