SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 304.1% in March

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 304.1% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SEEK Price Performance

Shares of SKLTY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. 3,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,154. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.