ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down to $483.50

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $483.50, but opened at $466.78. ServiceNow shares last traded at $466.26, with a volume of 533,833 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.83.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

