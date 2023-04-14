ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Down to $483.50

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $483.50, but opened at $466.78. ServiceNow shares last traded at $466.26, with a volume of 533,833 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.72.
ServiceNow Trading Down 4.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 287.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
