Seyed Kasra Moshkani Sells 1,000 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.4 %

Clear Secure stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 937,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,822. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

YOU has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

