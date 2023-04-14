SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 7,320 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $82.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

