SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.41 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.30 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $97.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

