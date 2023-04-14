SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $261,000 Investment in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Valaris by 745.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 1.4 %

Valaris stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

About Valaris

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.