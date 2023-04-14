SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 502.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,468,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYZ stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

