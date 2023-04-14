SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 6,151 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DEF stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $273.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

