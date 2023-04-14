Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.77. Sharp shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 22,941 shares.

Sharp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Sharp

(Get Rating)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.