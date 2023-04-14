Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Increases By 369.7%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, an increase of 369.7% from the March 15th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at $814,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 682.6% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 428.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87,828 shares during the period.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Baudax Bio stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 352,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,137. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baudax Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,050.53% and a negative net margin of 4,629.45%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.