Short Interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Drops By 81.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 316,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BEST

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST Stock Performance

Shares of BEST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,520. BEST has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.