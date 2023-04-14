Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Increases By 577.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 577.2% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of MYI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

