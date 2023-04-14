Short Interest in Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Grows By 400.0%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Burnham Stock Performance

BURCA remained flat at $12.50 on Friday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Burnham has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

