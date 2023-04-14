Short Interest in Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Rises By 400.0%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Burnham Price Performance

BURCA remained flat at $12.50 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Burnham has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.28.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

