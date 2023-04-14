Short Interest in Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Rises By 400.0%

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Burnham Price Performance
BURCA remained flat at $12.50 during trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Burnham has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.28.
About Burnham
