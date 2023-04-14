Short Interest in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Rises By 500.0%

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENEU remained flat at $10.53 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Get Cartesian Growth Co. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,509,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.