Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Drops By 70.0%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

Shares of CNEY stock remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 495,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.