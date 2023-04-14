Short Interest in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Grows By 976.0%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 976.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,274. Coliseum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,910,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 446,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 346,433 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 125,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.