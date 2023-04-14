Short Interest in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS) Decreases By 92.7%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corsair Partnering

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Corsair Partnering by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Price Performance

Shares of CORS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Corsair Partnering has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

