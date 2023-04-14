Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Increases By 2,700.0%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Covestro stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 95,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.78. Covestro has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

