Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Increases By 269.0%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 269.0% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FJP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. 1,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $46.96.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
