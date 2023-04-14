Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Increases By 269.0%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 269.0% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FJP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. 1,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

