Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Decreases By 95.2%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the March 15th total of 428,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 79.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 80.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 265,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

