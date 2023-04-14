Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declines By 76.1%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 98,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.