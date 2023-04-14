Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declines By 63.7%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the March 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,788. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

