Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Declines By 63.7%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the March 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SUSB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,788. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
