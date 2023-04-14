Short Interest in Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Decreases By 94.6%

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.

JIAXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Jiangxi Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JIAXF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68.

