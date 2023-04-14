Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Expands By 2,884.8%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 2,884.8% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

