Short Interest in Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Drops By 96.0%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PSHIF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucero Energy from $1.00 to $0.90 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Lucero Energy stock remained flat at C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday. Lucero Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.41.

Lucero Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development and production of oil-weighted assets. The firm focuses on the petroleum, oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States and Canada. The company was founded on March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

