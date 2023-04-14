Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Expands By 828.8%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, an increase of 828.8% from the March 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Luokung Technology Price Performance

Shares of LKCO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.58. 78,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $18.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Luokung Technology by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 5,730,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Luokung Technology by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 272,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

Featured Stories

