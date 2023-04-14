Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Drops By 87.1%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NQP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 64,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

