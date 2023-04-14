Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Drops By 87.1%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NQP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 64,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,034. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
