Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Increases By 233.6%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the March 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 172,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $8.25. 894,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.94. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perma-Fix Environmental Services ( NASDAQ:PESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on PESI. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

