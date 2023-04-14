Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Grows By 1,133.3%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Prada Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of Prada stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Prada has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.
About Prada
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.