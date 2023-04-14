Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Grows By 1,133.3%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Prada Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Prada stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913. Prada has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

About Prada

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

