Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Rises By 209.1%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of SHECY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 175,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,387. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Read More

