Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Declines By 61.5%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,991,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 29,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

