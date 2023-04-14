Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Expands By 1,642.9%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 1,642.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Trading Up 0.2 %

TLPFY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.80. 9,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $90.46 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a $1.6933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.49. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

