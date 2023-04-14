Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Increases By 204.4%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,900 shares, a growth of 204.4% from the March 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.6 days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPLWF remained flat at $3.61 during midday trading on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.