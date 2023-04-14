Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Declines By 80.7%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

