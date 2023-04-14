Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Declines By 80.7%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Price Performance
TLLTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.27.
TILT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.