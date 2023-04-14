Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Decreases By 83.5%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Umicore has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

