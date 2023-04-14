Short Interest in va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Declines By 83.3%

va-Q-tec AG (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

va-Q-tec Price Performance

va-Q-tec stock remained flat at C$26.50 during midday trading on Friday. va-Q-tec has a 52-week low of C$10.16 and a 52-week high of C$26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of va-Q-tec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About va-Q-tec

va-Q-tec AG develops, produces, and markets vacuum insulation panels and phase change materials in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It also manufactures and distributes thermal packaging solutions and thermal energy storage components. The company supplies temperature controlled supply chain systems for healthcare and logistics companies; insulation of refrigeration/freezing equipment and food containers to appliance and food companies; insulating water boilers, pipelines, laboratory equipment, and ultra-low temperature refrigeration units for technics and industry; building insulation solutions for facades, roofs, and floors; and insulation in refrigeration trucks, cars, trains, and aircraft.

