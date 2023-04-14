Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Drops By 99.3%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Price Performance

Vivendi stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 127,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.