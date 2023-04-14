Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock worth $3,848,935. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIG traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,356. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

