Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in March

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.02. 47,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,469. Sika has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

