SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Down 2.3%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 1,509,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 889,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.24.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

Featured Articles

