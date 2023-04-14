Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.93. 253,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

