Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 360.0% in March

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 1.2 %

Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,383. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Telecommunications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

